Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri dive Kajal Raghwani’s much-anticipated film Balam Ji Love You is finally getting released in Bihar and Nepal on October 16. Also, the film will be released in Mumbai on October 17. Khesari Lal Yadav on Tuesday shared a poster from the much-awaited film and announced the release date of Balam Ji Love You. The film stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead roles and the much-awaited film will also star Bhojpuri singing sensation Akshara Singh in a special role. Balam Ji Love You has been helmed by Premanshu Singh.

The songs of the film have emerged as major chartbusters. Balam Ji Love You has been backed by Anand Kumar Rungta and Seema Devi Rungta under the banner of Shree Raama Production House. The film has been co-produced by Rajju Ansari.

Balam Ji Love You also stars Smrity Sinha, Sanjay Mahanand and Shubhi Sharma in key roles. While Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the biggest stars of the Bhojpuri film industry, Kajal Raghwani is one of the most sensational dancers of Bhojpuri cinema. They have worked in several films such as Hum Hai Hindustani, Mehandi Lagake Rakhna, Main Sehra Bandhke Aaunga, among many others.

The trailer of the film created a lot of buzz on the Internet and now fans are eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

