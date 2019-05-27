Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani Bhojpuri song Coolar Kurti Me from Deewanapan: The song Coolar Kurti Me starring Bhojpuri superstars Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, penned by Shyam Dehati, and the music has been given by Rajnish Mishra and directed by Suraj Shah.

Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani Bhojpuri song Coolar Kurti Me from Deewanapan: One of the most adored jodis of the Bhojpuri industry Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have once again taken social media by storm with their item song Coolar Kurti Me from the movie Deewanapan. The song has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, penned by Shyam Dehati, and the music has been given by Rajnish Mishra and directed by Suraj Shah.

The song in a span of just a few months has crossed 183 million views on Youtube and will soon be a part of the 200 million club! The song Coolar Kurti Me has been bankrolled under the label Yashi Films and has been produced by Sanjay Kumar Gupta & Amit Shrivastav.

Talking about the music video, it opens to Kajal Raghwani dancing her heart out among a group of guys in a yellow suit, she has complemented her look with kohled eyes, nude lipstick, and blue high heels. Whereas midway during the trailer, Khesari Lal Yadav enters in his desi attire- Yellow kurta and jeans with a dupatta tied on his waist.

By the looks of it, it seems like Khesari is in love with Kajal Raghwani and so is another guy around which the whole video revolves.

Watch full song HD here:

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani has featured in more than thirty Bhojpuri films together and will be next seen in Hera Pheri, Teri Meherabniyan, and Coolie no 1.

