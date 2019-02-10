Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri dancing sensation Kajal Raghwani’s superhit and sensational Bhojpuri item song Jable Jagal Bani has crossed a whopping 75 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The song, which was released in 2018, has become very popular among fans and has been breaking the Internet once again! The song has been filmed on Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani and the Bhojpuri diva looks stunning in an orange and pink lehenga and her sexy latka-jhatkas will blow your mind!

Kajal Raghwani is one of the most popular actresses in Bhojpuri cinema and has been winning hearts with her amazing dance numbers and performances in superhit Bhojpuri films such as Baj Gail Danka, Jai Mehraru Jai Sasurari, Tere Jaisa Yaar Kahan, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, among many others. She has worked with several superstars from the Bhojpuri film industry such as Khesari Lal Yadav, Ravi Kishan, Pawan Singh, Manoj Tiwari, among many others.

She is also an Internet sensation with a crazy fan following on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, among many others.

Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the biggest superstars of the Bhojpuri film industry and is also an amazing singer.

