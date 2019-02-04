Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav never misses a chance to make the audience dance to his beats. His song titled Sarso Ke Sagiya opposite Kajal Raghwani has crossed 100 million views and refuses to slow down. The fans of the Bhojpuri cinema go berzerk over the song grooving like never before.

In addition to being an actor, Khesari Lal Yadav is also a singer and a model. His latest hit Sarso Ke Sagiya is voiced by the actor himself along with Priyanka Singh. Lyricised by Pyare Lal Yadav, the song features Kajal Raghwani along with Yadav. The Rajnish Mishra directorial is well liked and applauded by the audience. His amazing performance in the movie Maal Bhetain Mela Me, won the hearts of the audience in immense quantity. Yadav’s life simply changed as the audience lauded and appreciated his work immensely. From Saajan Chale Sasural to Devra Par Manva Dole, Kachche Dhaage, Chapra Express, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna, Muqaddar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke and Balam Ji Love You, Khesari’s journey had no hindrance to it. Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are seen flaunting their sultry dance moves with sensuous expression.

The Nag Dev star is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movies Jaal staring Shubhi Sharma. He will also feature in Baaghi, Cooli No 1, Saiyan Arab Gaile Na, Raja Hindustani, Khesari 786, Teri Meherbaniyan and Hera Pheri which also features Kajal Raghwani. Well, the former actor will also appear in Agneepath starring Ravi Kishan and Awadhesh Mishra. Mera Jung stars Awadhesh Mishra and Sathiya Seth Nibhana stars Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Pakhi Hegde will hit the theatres in 2019. If you missed watching Bhojpuri actor’s song, take a sneak peek to it:

The Nag Dev star is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movies Jaal staring Shubhi Sharma. He will also feature in Baaghi, Cooli No 1, Saiyan Arab Gaile Na, Raja Hindustani, Khesari 786, Teri Meherbaniyan and Hera Pheri which also features Kajal Raghwani. Well, the former actor will also appear in Agneepath starring Ravi Kishan and Awadhesh Mishra. Mera Jung stars Awadhesh Mishra and Sathiya Seth Nibhana stars Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Pakhi Hegde will hit the theatres in 2019.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More