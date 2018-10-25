Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are soaring temperatures in their latest song Aahoo Eh Oriya from their upcoming film Naagdev. Released on October 23, the song is trending at number 23 on Youtube. In the video, the duo's sizzling chemistry is too hot to handle and is making the audience go gaga over them. Aahoo Eh Oriya has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh.

One of the most loved and adored on-screen couples of Bhojpuri cinema Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are back to sizzle the screen with their latest song Aahoo Eh Oriya from the film Naagdev. Released on October 23, 2018, the song has already taken social media by storm with the duo’s sensational and sultry dance moves and is currently trending on Number 23 on YouTube.

Sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, the song has been penned by Azad Singh, Shyam Dehati and Pyarelal Yadav. In the video, Kajal and Khesari’s hot chemistry is stealing the show as they flaunt their sexy dance moves. In the first segment, Kajal is looking breathtaking in a blue low-cut blouse with matching lowers, which she has styled with golden jewellery and bangles while Khesari is complimenting her perfectly in a blue kurta styled with denim.

Have a look at Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani-starrer song Aahoo Eh Oriya here:

The second segment features Kajal dancing in a purple lingerie while Khesari is dancing in an all-white outfit. However, the look that is stealing hearts is in their last segment where Kajal is looking phenomenal in a pink and purple lehenga while Khesari is looking dapper in a floral shirt with white pants.

Helmed by Dev Pandey and bankrolled by Neelabh Tiwari, Ramesh Singh and Ramkaran Gaud, the trailer of the film was released earlier this week. Along with Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, the film also stars Avdhesh Mishra, J Neelam, Anoop Arora, Samarth Chaturvedi and many more.

