Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani Instagram photo: Bhojpuri singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadava and Kajal Raghwani are known for their sizzling on-screen chemistry and their amazing acting skills. Recently taking to their Instagram handle the duo shared a cute photo of theirs where they are smiling for the camera in casual attire. Take a look at the photo here.

Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani Instagram photo: One of the most adorable couple of the Bhojpuri industry Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani recently took to their Instagram handle to share an adorable picture with their fans and we can’t stop gushing over it! In the photo, Khesari And kajal are smiling for the cameras in casual attire. The picture in a span of just a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is brimming with appreciations for their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

The duo has done many movies together among which Kajal di her first movie opposite Khesari and Pawan Singh in Pratigya 2 in 2014. The movie was a super hit and had gained her recognition in the Bhojpuri industry. Since then she has done many movies with Khesari Lal Yadav among which the top hit from 2018 was Balam Ji Love You, Dabang Sarkar, and many more.

On the work front, They have back to back 3 movies lined up for this year as of yet, the movies are Teri Meharbaniyan, Herogiri, and Herapheri. Some of their famous songs are- Daal De Kewdi Mein Killi, Jable Jagal Bani, Naagdevi 2, among others.

Take a look at their videos here:

