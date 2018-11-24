Bhojpuri stars Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are back to steal all the limelight with their chemistry. To give a pleasant surprise to their fans, Kajal has shared a video on her official Instagram account in which the banter between the duo is too cute to handle. Shared just a few hours ago, the video is taking social media by storm. Have a look at Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's latest video here-

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are one of the most loved and adored on-screen couples of Bhojpuri cinema. Whenever the duo come together on-screen, sparks are sure to fly. Be it raising tempratures on-screen with their sizzling romance to melting hearts with their heartwarming chemistry off-screen, Khesari and Kajal continue to rule over a million hearts. As a pleasant surprise for their fans, Kajal has shared an adorable video of the duo on her official Instagram account.

Twinning in red outfits, Kajal looks stunning as always in a red ethnic suit paired with a yellow dupatta while Khesari is complimenting her perfectly in a red t-shirt and cream pants. In the video, Khesari can be seen making Kajal giggle with his cute antics. As she asks him to continue, Khesari expresses his desire to spend rest of his life with Kajal. After this, Kajal shared a follow up video in which the duo looks too cute to handle together.

Have a look at Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani’s cute video here:

Shared just a few hours ago, the videos have already garnered more than 40K and 27K views respectively. As the videos continue to take social media by storm, the comment section under the photo has been bombarded with comments by their fans and followers appreciating the duo’s mesmerising chemistry.

On the professional front, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have shared the screen in films like Pratigya 2, Jaaneman, Inteqaam, Dabang Aashiq, Ham Hain Hindustani, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Deewanapan, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Sangharsh, Balam Ji Love You and Naagdev.

