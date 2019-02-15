Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani starrer Bhojpuri film Balam Ji Love You is immensely loved and appreciated by the Bhojpuri movie lovers. The hot couple shares sizzling chemistry on the screen grabbing all the eyeballs and glueing the audience to their seats. Some of their upcoming movies are- Teri Meherbaniyan, Herogiri, and Herapheri.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani starrer Bhojpuri film Balam Ji Love You is an action romance film directed by Premanshu Singh and produced by Seema Devi Rungta and Anand Kumar Rungta. Khesari plays the protagonist as Raju opposite Kajal who plays Meera. The soundtrack for Balam Ji Love You was composed by Om Jha with lyrics penned by Pyare Lal Yadav, Shyam Dehati, Azad Singh and Premanshu Singh. The soundtrack includes an unusually large number of songs and was produced under the Worldwide Records label.

The first poster was released on 16 August 2018 while first motion poster of the film was released on 7 September 2018 on the official YouTube sub-handle of Worldwide Records, which also bought its satellite rights. The trailer for the film was released on 23 September 2018 on the official YouTube account.

The film features Khesari Lal Yadav as Raju, Kajal Raghwani as Meera, Ashok Samarth as Tribhuvan, Smriti Sinha as Luliya, Akshara Singh and Shubhi Sharma as item number along with Dev Singh, Sanjay Mahanand, Santosh Pahalwan, Kiran Yadav in supporting roles.

The sizzling chemistry of Khesari and Kajal was appreciated by the audience keeping them glued to their seats. We have here full movie for you to watch and make your day even better.

