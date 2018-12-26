The song Lover Ka Greeting Card Aaya Hai has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Kavi, Azad Singh and Shyam Dehati. The music has been given by Aashish Verma and has been bankrolled under the banner Khesari Music world. The song Lover Ka Greeting Card Aaya Hai features Khesari Lal Yadav and his rumoured girlfriend Kajal Raghwani in the lead roles.

Bhojpuri Singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav recently took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture from his upcoming song Lover Ka Greeting Card Aaya Hai. The song Lover Ka Greeting Card Aaya Hai has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Kavi, Azad Singh and Shyam Dehati. The music has been given by Aashish Verma and has been bankrolled under the banner Khesari Music world. The song Lover Ka Greeting Card Aaya Hai features Khesari Lal Yadav and his rumoured girlfriend Kajal Raghwani in the lead roles.

The song was released by the makers on their official YouTube channel Khesari Music world. The song in a span of just a few hours has garnered 222k views and the count seems unstoppable. On the professional front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani will be next seen together in Teri Meharvaniyan and Herapheri which are slated to release next year un 2019. Take a look at their latest song here:

Khesari Lal Yadav had an amazing year as he had back to back 5 superhit movies this year. Some of the movies which were blockbusters at the box office were Deewanpan, Damru, Rajajani, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Sangharsh, Balam Ji Love You, Naagdev, Dabang Sarkar, among others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More