Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are all set to entertain their huge fan following with the upcoming movies Hera Pheri, Khesari 786, Raja Hindustani, Saiyan Arab Gaile Na, Collie No.1 and Baaghi. Well, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's latest selfie in a married couple avatar went viral on social media which has garnered an immense number of love and praises from the audience.

Bhojpuri star couple, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are one of the best-known personalities in the regional industry. The stunning diva Kajal Raghwani who made her acting debut with Rihai in 2013, has worked in over 16 Bhojpuri movies with Khesari Lal Yadav who is not only the popular for his acting skills but is also known as a talented singer. The Balam Ji Love You co-stars who are currently gearing up to star in the upcoming movie titled Teri Meherbaniyan, were spotted having a gala time on the sets of their upcoming Bhojpuri movie.

Twinning in red, Kajal Raghwani is seen doning in a bridal avatar while Khesari Lal Yadav in all smiles is seen posing in a red coloured kurta. Kajal Raghwani’s jewellery and on the point make up in the photo with a cute smile has definitely complimented the photo which features best-known stars of Bhojpuri industry. Well, the sweet selfie of actors was shared by one of the Bhojpuri fans on the photo-sharing app, Instagram. If you missed watching the selfie of Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav, take a sneak peek to it here:

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are all set to entertain their fan base with the upcoming movie titled Hera Pheri, Khesari 786, Raja Hindustani, Saiyan Arab Gaile Na, Collie No.1 and Baaghi.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More