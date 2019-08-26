Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani Saj Ke Sawar Ke Bhojpuri song: For all the Bhojpuri fans out there, Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani’s track Saj Ke Sawar Ke has crossed 114 million views on Youtube and is soon on the verge of crossing 115 million views. Crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav, Priyanka Singh, penned by Azad Singh, directed by Madhukar Anand, and bankrolled under the label Wave Music is a hit. From its groovy beats to the palpable chemistry between Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani, the song is nothing short of a blockbuster!

To thank his fans, Khesari Lal Yadav, took to his Instagram handle to share a still from the song shoot Saj Ke Sawar Ke to thank his fans for their undying love and support to make the song cross 100 million views on youtube. Posted about a few hours ago, his fans too have commented and have asked about his new single and when will it go live.

Talking about the music video its opens to Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani in a studio singing together and looking in each other eyes and then going to an imaginary world where they both are dancing near a lake. All dressed up, Kajal Raghwani is donning a yellow blue lehenga and Khesari Lal Yadav looks handsome as ever in a red leather jacket and blue jeans. The groovy song will make you surely sing along with the stars, midway during the song, there are instances where the duo will be seen playing around in a water park, taking a bath together and many more.

Take a look at the song Saj Ke Sawar Ke here:

On the work front, Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have two movies together Hera Pheri and Teri Meherbaniyan. The duo will start shooting for the upcoming ones soon.

Check out some of the Bhojpuri songs of the couple here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App