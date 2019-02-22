Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's Bhojpuri Holi song 2019: The song Bhatar Gaile Dilli Ho has been crooned by khesari Lal Yadav himself, penned by Pyare Lal Kavi Ji and music has been given by Ashish Verma. The song is currently one of the chartbuster songs of the week and is currently at number 14 on YouTube.

Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav’s Bhojpuri Holi song 2019: Bhojpuri singing sensation recently took to his official Instagram handle to share the news of his upcoming Holi song Bhatar Gaile Dilli Ho. The song in a short span of time has garnered 1.7 million views on youtUbe and is still riding high on charts. Talking about the poster shared by Khesari Lal Yadav on his official Instagram handle, he is dressed in a black kurta and red dupatta whereas kajal has Holi colours on her face, and has complemented her attire with kohled eyes and big jhumkas.

The song Bhatar Gaile Dilli Ho has been crooned by khesari Lal Yadav himself, penned by Pyare Lal Kavi Ji and music has been given by Ashish Verma. The hit Holi song is currently trending at number 14 on Youtube! The song is soon going to cross 18 million views on YouTube and the comments section is brimming with compliments for his song. Take a look at the music video here:

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani will be next seen in Teri Meherbaniyan and Herapheri. The duo has shared the screens before too and had back to back 6 hits in a row. Some of their moves from 2018 are- Dabang Sarkar, Deewanapan, Damru, Rajajani, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Sangharsh, Naagdev, among others. Take a look at some of their best item songs here:

