Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani latest Bhojpuri song: Saj Ke Sawar Ke Bhojpuri song from the movie Muqaddar has crossed 106 million youtube views and the count seems unstoppable! The song has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh, the lyrics have been penned by Azad Singh and music has been directed by Madhukar Anand under the label Wave Music Ltd. Talking about the music video, it opens to Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani staring at each other and dancing next to a lake. In the video, Kajal is donning a yellow blue lehenga Choli whereas Khesari is dressed in a red leather jacket and blue jeans. The chemistry between the duo is unmissable!

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have done more than 10 Bhojpuri movies together among which some of their super hit moves are- Dabang Sarkar, Pratigya 2, Charno Ki Saugandh, Jaaneman, Inteqaam, Dabang Aashiq, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Hum Hai Hindustani, Mai Sehra Bandh, Sangharsh, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, Naagdev, among others. Some of the upcoming movies of the duo are- Teri Meherbaniyan and Herapheri which are set to release this year in 2019.

