Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani’s Bhojpuri song Coolar Kurti Me Laga La crosses 130 million views on YouTube and is still one of the top songs of the year. The song Coolar Kurti Me Laga La has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself and Priyanka Singh and lyrics have been penned by Shyam Dehati. The music has been given by Rajnish Mishra and directed by Suraj Singh. The song Coolar Kurti Me Laga La has been bankrolled under the label Yashi films ltd.

Talking about the song, it opens to Kajal Raghwani entering in a beautiful skin-blue coloured suit and dancing to the tunes of her latest song. Whereas Khesari is dressed in a yellow kurta, blue jeans and a duppata. The on-screen chemistry between Bhojpuri superstar Khesari and alleged girlfriend Kajal Raghwani is impossible to miss! The song has crossed 129 million views and will soon reach 130 million mark! Take a look at their song here:

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani will be soon seen in Hera Pheri, Hero Giri, Teri Meherbaniyan among others. And currently, they are basking in the success of their movie Dabang Sarkar which had earned crores of money at the box office! Take a look at some of the other songs of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani here:

