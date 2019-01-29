Khesari Lal Yadav songs: Khesari Lal Yadav in his 8 year long career has featured in more than 70 Bhojpuri films, 50 plus playback songs, and several television shows. One of his famous songs is Jable Jagal Bani starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead role. The song has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav, Hunny B and penned by Pyare Lal Yadav Kavi Ji.

Khesari Lal Yadav songs: One of the most famous playback singers of the Bhojpuri industry Khesari Lal Yadav started his acting career with his 2011 movie Sajan Chale Sasural where he played the role of Sajan opposite Smriti Sinha and Neha Shree but got his breakthrough into the Bhojpuri industry with his blockbuster song Maal Bhetai Mela Me. In his 8 year long career he has featured in more than 70 Bhojpuri films, 50 plus playback songs, and several television shows. One of his famous songs is Jable Jagal Bani starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani in lead role.

The song Jable Jagal Bani has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav, Hunny B and penned by Pyare Lal Yadav Kavi Ji. The song is from the movie Sangharsh which was one of the highest grossing movies of the year 2018 and had earned crores of rupees at the box office. The movie Sangarsh has been produced by Ratnakar Kumar, directed by Parag Patil, and bankrolled under the banner Worldwide Channel Ltd. The movie Sangarsh also stars Ritu Singh, Awadhesh Mishra, Mahesh Acharya, Sanjay Mahanand, Nisha Jha, Reena Rani, Subodh Seth, Prerana Sushma, Deepak Sinha, Dev Singh, Suman Jha, and Yaduvendra Yadav in pivotal roles.

Watch full song here:

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani have 2 movies lined up for this year- Teri Meherbaniyan and Hera Pheri. They are one of the most loved jodis of Bhojpuri industry and are famous for their sizzling on screen and off screen chemistry.

Watch full movie Sangarsh here:

