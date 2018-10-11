Bhojpuri Latest song Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi from his film Balam Ji Love You has garnered 5 million views in just a week, in the video Khesari Lal Yadav can be seen opposite Ashok Samarth, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh, Shubhi Sharma and Priyanka Singh. Crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav, and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav ( Kavi), Azad Singh and Tuntun Yadav.

Bhojpuri singing and dancing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav is an actor, as well as a model who made his breakthrough into the Bhojpuri industry with his song Bhetai Mela Me in 2012 and his movie Saajan Chale Sasural where he played the role of Sajan and starred opposite Smriti Sinha and Neha Shree. After that, Khesari Lal Yadav became a social media sensation and has a huge fan following of 148,000 followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram.

His Latest song Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi from his film Balam Ji Love You has garnered 5 million views in just a week, in the video Khesari Lal Yadav can be seen opposite Ashok Samarth, Kajal Raghwani, Akshara Singh, Shubhi Sharma and Priyanka Singh. Crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav, and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav ( Kavi), Azad Singh and Tuntun Yadav.

Video: Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi | BALAM JI LOVE YOU | Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Priyanka Singh

ALSO READ: Monalisa aka Antara Biswas is all dolled-up for this Instagram photo!

Khesari Lal Yadav will be next seen in Balam Ji Love You, Dabang Sarkar opposite Bhojpuri divas Akansha Awasthi and Kajal Raghwani.

The Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav has been honoured with Best Popular actor award 2016, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke academy AWard and UP ratan award in 2017.

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri diva Rani Chatterjee looks stunning in bridal wear, see photo

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More