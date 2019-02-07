Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are one of the most sizzling on-screen couples of the Bhojpuri film industry who sway fans every time. The duo has featured in many super hit movies and is still looking forward to more. Fans are so crazy to see them together on screen that every time the duo performs with each other, everyone goes gaga.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are everyone’s all-time favorite. The duo has given many super hit movies and is gearing up to sway us again. The on-screen chemistry of the duos is very much loved and adored and fans demand more of their movies. Khesari Lal Yadav is undoubtedly the hit factory of Bhojpuri cinema whereas Kajal Raghwani is the bombshell of Bhojpuri hit cinemas. When both of them dazzle on the screen together, they set it on fire.

Khesari Lal Yadav debuted in the Bhojpuri film industry in the year 2011 with his movie Sajan Chale Sasural and rose to fame with her superb performance in the movie. Overlapped with multiple talents, the actor is also quite popular for his singing. Khesari Lal Yadav was awarded the title of Best Popular Actor at the Bhojpuri Film Awards 2016 and since then he never looked back. While the beauty queen Kajal Raghwani debuted in the industry in the year 2013 with her movie Rihai opposite Aditya Ozha.

Some of the most popular and successful hit movies of Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have been Dabang Sarkar, Dabang Aashiq, Sangharsh, Dulha Ganga Paar ka, Balam Ji Love You, Muqaddar, Mai Sehra Baandh Ke Aaunga, Naagdev, Mehndi Laga Ke Rehna.

Well, on the same note, we have listed here some of the super-duper hit songs where Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani’s chemistry created magic!

Sarso Ke Sagiya

JABLE JAGAL BANI

Coolar Kurti Me

Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi

TOHAR HOTHWA LAAGELA CHAKLATE

Balam Ji I Love You

