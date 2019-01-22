One of the hottest on-screen couples is Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav who bag a crazy fanbase from the Bhojpuri cinema fans. The sizzling romance of Kajal and Khesari make the songs even spicier and attracts a massive audience. One of the most popular songs of Khesari and Kajal titled Lagelu Horha Ke Chana crossed the milestone of 40 million views on YouTube.

Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are one of the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who keep on impressing their fans again and again. The on-screen romance of Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav is quite loved and adored by the fans and they love to see them to screen. There are several movies that these two actors have done together and every one of them has rocked on the box-office.

The sizzling romance of Kajal and Khesari make the songs even spicier and attracts a massive audience. One of the most popular songs of Khesari and Kajal titled Lagelu Horha Ke Chana crossed the milestone of 40 million views on YouTube. The song belongs to the movie Muqaddar and is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Bhojpuri singer Priyanka Singh. Lagelu Horha Ke Chana is penned by Azad Singh and the music is composed beautifully by Madhukar Anand.

Take a look at the video of Lagelu Horha Ke Chana and rejoice the refreshing romance of Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav.

The song was released in the year 2017 but is still ranking high on the charts. People can’t stop watching the video of this peppy yet romantic song where Kajal Raghwani looks absolutely stunning. There are many other movies that these two actors have done together and rocked it. Some of these super-hit Bhojpuri love flicks include Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Dabang Sarkar, Muqaddar, Dabang Ashiq and Sangharsh.

