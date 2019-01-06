Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are one of the most loved and adored on-screen couples of the Bhojpuri film industry. The couple raises temperatures whenever they come together for any movie or song in particular. Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most bankable actors in the industry and Kajal Raghwani is one of the most sizzling ladies.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani are one of the most loved and a dored on-screen couples of the Bhojpuri film industry. The couple raises temperatures whenever they come together for any movie or song in particular. Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most bankable actors in the industry and Kajal Raghwani is one of the most sizzling ladies. From Balam Ji Love you to Dabang Aashiq, people have just admired them together on screen.

One of the super-duper hits of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani together is Sangharsh which recently crossed 4.4 million views on YouTube and also, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga. The sizzling duo has set the internet on fire with every romantic flick. While the audience love watching them together, they are driving crazy for the super-hit song of their movies. One of these songs, Sarso Ke Sagiya of the movie MEHANDI LAGA KE RAKHNA is going viral on the internet. The song has managed to cross 92 million views on YouTube and is still continuing to win hearts. Take a look yourself!

Didn’t that make you groove already? On that note, here’s more of their super-hit tracks, watch!

