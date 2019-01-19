Bhojpuri film Sangharsh starring Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav in lead roles has been one of the most successful films. While it continues to garner love from fans, a song from the movie went viral and crossed the milestone of 22 million views on YouTube. Khesari Lal Yadav has also lent his voice for this super hit song and impressed fans.

Bhojpuri star Kajal Raghwani is quite popular for her sizzling dance performances and sexy photos. With millions of followers and crazy audience, the diva manages to steal the limelight every time. Kajal Raghwani is undoubtedly one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who keeps on swaying fans with her gorgeous avatars. Having multiple blockbuster hits under her name, Kajal Raghwani has become a hit factory. The actor has also many popular dance songs that did wonderful on the charts and is only getting stronger!

One of the popular Bhojpuri songs which took the internet by a storm is Satua Jawaniya Ke from the super-hit movie Sangharsh. Starring Kajal Raghwani with Khesari Lal Yadav, the song has every factor to attract the audience. Both of the actors can be seen dancing with each other in some extremely hot and sensuous poses. Khesari Lal Yadav has also lent his voice for this super hit song and impressed fans. This song of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani has crossed a milestone of 22 million views on YouTube and is continuing to win hearts. While fans can’t stop watching it and commenting it, we have brought the video for you to see too! Take a look:

Kajal Raghwani and Khersai Lal Yadav’s on-screen chemistry is quite loved and adored by the fans. The duo has appeared in many movies together and Sangharsh was one of them. The blockbuster film was so loved that it is still running well on YouTube.

