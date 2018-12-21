Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna song Sarso Ke Sagiya: Talking about the music video, it opens to Khesari Lal Yadav peeking in from the window and checking out Kajal Raghwani who is dressed in a satin blue robe whereas Khesari is just donning a pink shirt and blue jeans. Later in the video, the duo colour coordinate their outfit and are dancing to the tune. In the video, the duo changes their outfits, where Kajal is dressed in a sexy orange saree whereas Khesari is in a white shirt and white pants.

Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna song Sarso Ke Sagiya: Bhojpuri singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav’s latest Bhojpuri song Sarso Ke Sagiya from the movie Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna has garnered 89 million views and is soon going to cross 100 million views. The song Sarso Ke Sagiya has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself, Priyanka Singh, the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Yadav and the music has been given by Madhukar Anand. The song Sarso Ke Sagiya features Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani, Ritu Singh, Avdhesh Mishra, Param Hans Singh, Sanjay Pandey, Anand Mohan, Karan Pandey and Sanjay Mahanannd in lead roles.

Talking about the music video, it opens to Khesari Lal Yadav peeking in from the window and checking out Kajal Raghwani who is dressed in a satin blue robe whereas Khesari is just donning a pink shirt and blue jeans. Later in the video, the duo colour coordinate their outfit and are dancing to the tune. In the video, the duo changes their outfits, where Kajal is dressed in a sexy orange saree whereas Khesari is in a white shirt and white pants. Take a look at the Sarso Ke Sagiya video song:

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav will be seen opposite rumoured girlfriend Kajal Raghwani in Teri Meharbaniyan, Herapheri, Dabang Sarkar, Naagdev among others. Here are some latest photos of Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More