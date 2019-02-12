Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani have given many hits to the Bhojpuri film industry together and are continuing to win hearts. The couple has been leading the charts with their superhit numbers and one of them is Saj Ke Sawar Ke from the movie Muqaddar. The song is still running well on YouTube and has reached a milestone of 105 million views and overflowing comments.

The song was released in the year 2017 and is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav, Priyanka Singh. This peppy track is penned by Azad Singh and the music is directed by Madhukar Anand. While Kajal Raghwani looks sexy in a blue choli with yellow lehenga, Khesari Lal Yadav can be seen wearing a maroon jacket with a blue tee. The song is shot in a beautiful location and both the actors have set it on fire with their superb dance performance.

Watch the full video here!

Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav have given many other super-duper hit songs including Daal Ke Kewadi Mein Killi, Jable Jagal Bani, Sarso Ke Sagiya, Lagelu Horha Ke Chana and Coolar Kurti Me.

