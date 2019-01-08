The movie has been helmed by Ajay Srivastav, Produced by Abhishek Kumar and bankrolled under the banner Abhishek Films Production. On the Profesional front, Khesari Lal Yadav has one busy year ahead with back to back 5 Bhojpuri filmed lined by with rumored girlfriend Kajal Raghwani, whereas Monalisa is currently filming for her Star Plus show Nazar where she plays the role of a Daayan.

The movie Latkhor starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Antara Biswas who is popularly known by her stage name Mona Lisa have once again set the internet on fire with their amazing on-screen chemistry and sexy latkas and jhatkas. The movie Latkhor also stars Raja Srivastav, Sonakshi Singh, Raj Premi, Anup Arora, Prem Dubey, Sudesh Kaul, Shikha Tiwari, Abhay Rai, Gaurishankar, and Prerna in pivotal roles. The movie is amongst the most watched movies of the year 2018 with 11 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube!

The movie has been helmed by Ajay Srivastav, Produced by Abhishek Kumar and bankrolled under the banner Abhishek Films Production. On the Profesional front, Khesari Lal Yadav has one busy year ahead with back to back 5 Bhojpuri filmed lined by with rumored girlfriend Kajal Raghwani, whereas Monalisa is currently filming for her Star Plus show Nazar where she plays the role of a Daayan. She has worked in more than 125 Bhojpuri films and has become a social media sensation with more than 1.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. The duo was last seen together in Latkhor which had earned crores of rupees at the box office in the year 2018.

Watch full movie here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More