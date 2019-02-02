Khesari Lal Yadav video: Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav once again made his huge fan following groove to the beats of his super hit song titled Jawani Ba Surrender. Well, the song sung by Khushboo Jain has crossed over 1 million views on YouTube. Take a look at the track that also stars Deepika Tripathi.

Khesari Lal Yadav video: Bhojpuri industry’s super star and of course the most bankable actors of film industry, is also the singer and model. With his amazing performance in the movie Maal Bhetain Mela Me, Yadav’s life simply changed as the audience in immense number fell in love with his work. From Saajan Chale Sasural to Devra Par Manva Dole, Kachche Dhaage, Chapra Express, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna, Muqaddar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke and Balam Ji Love You, Khesari’s journey has no hurdle to it.

Talking about his latest hit, Khesari Lal Yadav’s track Jawani Ba Surrender has already crossed 1 million views on YouTube. Featuring Deepika Tripathi, Khushboo Jain’s song which is written by Pyare Lal Yadav aka Kavi Ji and helmed by Yogesh Raj Mishra, Jawani Ba Surrender is choreographed by Kanu Mukharji. In the song, Khesari Lal Yadav and Deepika Tripathi are seen flaunting their sultry dance moves with sensuous expression. If you missed watching Bhojpuri actor’s song, take a sneak peek to it:

The Nag Dev star is all set to entertain his huge fan following with the upcoming movies Jaal staring Shubhi Sharma. He will also feature in Kajal Raghwani starrer Baaghi, Cooli No 1, Saiyan Arab Gaile Na, Raja Hindustani, Khesari 786, Teri Meherbaniyan and Hera Pheri. Well, the star will also appear in Agneepath starring Ravi Kishan and Awadhesh Mishra. Mera Jung starring Awadhesh Mishra and Sathiya Seth Nibhana starring Monalisa aka Antara Biswas and Pakhi Hegde, will hit the theatres in 2019.

