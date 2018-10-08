The festive season of Navratri is around the corner and everyone is waiting to welcome goddess Durga home. On this auspicious occasion, Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has released his new song titled Nimiya Ke Chhanw Me and has dedicated it to goddess Durga.

The festive season of Navratri is around the corner and everyone is waiting to welcome goddess Durga home. On this auspicious occasion, Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has released his new song titled Nimiya Ke Chhanw Me and has dedicated it to goddess Durga. It is known to all that besides being a phenomenal actor, Khesari Lal Yadav is also an amazing singer and his latest devotional song titled Nimiya Ke Chhanw Me is being loved by fans and devotees across the country.

Crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself, Nimiya Ke Chhanw Me has been composed by Ashish Verma and the lyrics have been given by Pyarelal-Kavi Ji and Azad Singh. The song has received thousands of likes on video-sharing platform YouTube and since it is a festive occasion already, the song has spread magic among devotees.

The song, which was uploaded on YouTube on October 7, has already crossed 382,000 views on the video-sharing website. Durga Puja and Navratri will begin from October 10 and will be celebrated across the country.

