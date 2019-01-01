Khesari Lal Yadav photos: Khesari Lal Yadav started his acting career in 2012 with the album Male Bhetai Me. The album received a big thumbs up from the fans and made him an overnight singing sensation. Since then, Khesari Lal Yadav has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films, 10 + music videos among others.

Khesari Lal Yadav photos: Actor, model, singer and a showstopper Khesari Lal Yadav is an all-rounder! One of the most bankable and famous celebrities of the Bhojpuri industry khesari Lal Yadav recently on January 1, 2019, took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture of him wishing his fans a very happy new year in the classiest ways possible! The picture garnered thousands of likes in a span of just mere seconds and the comments section is pouring with compliments for his charismatic nature. Khesari Lal Yadav captioned his picture as Wishing all of you a very prosperous new year, May the new year bring happiness into your life- Khesari Lal Yadav.

Khesari Lal Yadav started his acting career in 2012 with the album Male Bhetai Me. The album received a big thumbs up from the fans and made him an overnight singing sensation. Since then, Khesari Lal Yadav has worked in more than 50 Bhojpuri films, 10 + music videos among others. On the professional note, Khesari Lal Yadav will have a jam-packed year as he has back to back to 3 4 movies lined up opposite rumored girlfriend Kajal Raghwani- Teri Meharbaniyan, and Herapheri. Take a look at the photo here:

