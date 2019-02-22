Khesari Lal Yadav Priyanka Singh video: Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav’s popular Bhojpuri song Pagal Banaibe which has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav himself along with Priyanka Singh has crossed 40 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube. The song also features Ayushi Tiwari, Jai Shankar Panday, Shubhash & Ajay Singh and the lyrics of Pagal Banaibe have been penned by Azad Singh and the video has been presented by Zee Music Company under Seaview & Simls Films production house. In the song, we see Khesari Lal Yadav & Priyanka Singh setting the stage on fire with their powerful performance!

The song has gone viral on social media once again and it is surely one of the most loved Bhojpuri songs of all times! Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most popular actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who is also known for his amazing songs as he has been blessed with a soulful voice.

Khesari Lal Yadav has featured in a number of Bhojpuri films and sung several superhit songs such as Hawa Mein Udta Jaye Mera Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Pyar Kawno Khel Na Ha, Dil Le Gayi Odhaniya Wali, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, among many others.

