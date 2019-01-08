Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee are one of the most promising actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who are applauded for their superb performances. Having multiple box-office hits under their name, the actors keep on swaying fans with their power-packed work. Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee's on-screen Jodi is quite loved and adored by the audience.

Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee are one of the most promising actors of the Bhojpuri film industry who are applauded for their superb performances. Having multiple box-office hits under their name, the actors keep on swaying fans with their power-packed work. Khesari Lal Yadav and Rani Chatterjee’s on-screen Jodi is quite loved and adored by the audience. One of their super-hit films is Nagin which also starred Monalisa aka Antara Biswas. The movie was released in the year 2013 and was hugely appreciated by the audience.

The crazy fan following of the star cast and the interesting storyline has made it crossed all the milestones on YouTube. The video of the movie has crossed 20 million on YouTube with over-flowing comments. Rani Chatterjee looks absolutely gorgeous in the movie and her scenes with the snake still creates a buzz on the internet. The superhit movie made Rani Chatterjee rule the Bhojpuri industry like no other as she drove audience crazy with her Naagin avatar.

Watch the movie here:

Not just her, even Monalisa looks super-sexy in the movie, flaunting her curvaceous body. Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most bankable actors who is still recognized for his fabulous work in Nagin.

