Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the super-stars of Bhojpuri film industry who enjoys a massive fan following. The Bhojpuri star has a number of blockbuster hits under his name and is still continuing to win hearts with his excellent performances. Not just his hard work and talent has made everyone a fan of him but also his hot and happening photo updates take the social media by a storm. The on-screen chemistry of Khesari Lal Yadav with the leading ladies of the industry like Amrapali Dubey, Kajal Raghwani and Ritu Singh always create a buzz on the internet.

One of these massive hits has been Sangharsh. Undoubtedly, it is one of the best storylines and basked big applauds for the performances. Khesari Lal Yadav gave on eof his most power-packed works in the movie and gained massive popularity. One of the super-hit tracks from the movie Sangharsh, Dhoval Baru Doodh Se is once again surfacing the internet for crossing 24 million views on YouTube. The song stars Khesari Lal Yadav with Ritu Singh and has many romantic sensual scenes which attract the audience. Watch the video here:

