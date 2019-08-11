Khesari Lal Yadav, Sneh Updadhyay Bhojpuri song Aage Chale Jal Mili: Bhojpuri song of the year Aage Chal Jal Mili crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and Sneh Upadhyay has crossed 4 million views on Youtube and is being loved by all! From the music composer to the lyrics the song has received praises from many and hence the song is still trending o youtube even after a week of release.

The spiritual song shows Khesari Lal Yadav and Sneh Updayay, the female singer of the song having a gala time as they walk amid the Shiv Ji devotees. The lyrics of the song Aage Chal Jal Mili has been penned by Pyarelal Kavi Ji, Azad Singh, and Shyam Dehati whereas the music has been given by Ashish Verma.

Khesari Lal Yadav, a Bhojpuri actor, and playback singer is best known for his action sequences and his item songs. As he is busy prepping up for his upcoming movie releases such as Teri Meherbaniyan and Hera Pheri. Check out some of his songs here:

His latest song Sang Hi Jal Chadhayenge Thik Hai released three days back and in a span of just a few days, it has crossed 3 million views on youtube. The spiritual song has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and the lyrics have been penned by Pyare Lal Kavi Ji.

Watch video:

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav is currently busy with his album but will soon start filming for his movies- Teri Meherbaniyan and Hera Pheri with rumored girlfriend Kajal Raghwani. The duo was last seen in the box office hit Coolie no 1.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App