Khesari Lal Yadav song Milte Marad Hamke Bhul Gailu is undoubtedly one of the most popular Bhojpuri tracks. The actor has given many splendid performances and chartbuster hit songs but this one is everyone's favorite. This is the reason why it has crossed 218 million views on YouTube, watch the video here!

Khesari Lal Yadav song Milte Marad Hamke Bhul Gailu is breaking the internet all over again. The song has been topping the chartbusters for a year and it is running successfully even now on YouTube. Starring Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav alongside Chandni Singh, the song has got a million likes and comments. In fact, this song is considered the biggest hit of Khesari Lal Yadav’s career and people are still listening to it on loop.

The Bhojpuri peppy track Milte Marad Hamke Bhul Gailu is crooned by two of the popular singers Khesari Lal Yadav himself and Priyanka Singh. While the music is given by Shankar Singh, the song has been penned by Pawan Pandey. Talking about the video of the song, Khesari Lal Yadav can be seen in his own dashing look, wearing a red shirt with gold accessories. Khesari Lal Yadav is carrying a beardy look for the song, while the female lead Chandni Singh can be seen in a beautiful western avatar. The diva is donning a dark blue dress complemented with a stunning hairstyle.

Here’s the full video of the song, watch!

Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most bankable actors of the Bhojpuri film industry and has multiple hit movies under his name. Some of the super hit films include Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Hum Hai Hindustani, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Muqaddar, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Sangharsh, Balam Ji Love You, Dabang Sarkar and Naagdev.

