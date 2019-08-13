Khesari Lal Yadav has won many hearts with his remarkable performances in Bhojpuri cinema, here are some of the best songs of him. Watch videos here.

Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most popular Bhojpuri singer and actor, he has done more than 35 films and had sung more than 45 songs in his career. The actor gave phenomenal performances and ruled Bhojpuri cinema with his unbeatable virtue of work.

His singing is diversified and being appreciated by many Bollywood directors, Khesari after getting popular in Bhojpuri film never showed his interest to switch into Bollywood, he is up for the opportunities but he is happy with what he is doing. He is married to Chanda Devi and stays with his two childer, Bhojpuri star was born in Siwan district, Bihar, on March 15, 1986.

Yadav is also known for his work and even won awards for it. The actor has been awarded UP Ratan in the year 2017, Best Popular Actor at the Bhojpuri Films in the year 2016. The actor, the singer has also been honored with Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award.

Bhojpuri singer has crossed over 200 million views on Youtube with his remarkable performances. He gave Bhojpuri hits that include Milte Marad Humke Bhool Gai lu, Sarso Ke Sagiya, Sutala, Tani, Kora, Mein, Marad Abhi Bacha Ba, Pagal Banaibe and many more.

His song Milte Marad Humke Bhool Gai lu hits earns maximum views that are 292,439,744 and his other song that has been released a month ago is growing faster with 101,465,614 views on YouTube. He has an incredible fan following in Bhojpuri cinema, the actor is always entertaining and hits the summit of success.

Here are top songs of this legendary Bhojpuri singer that will take you to the edge of your seats, watch these songs and enjoy the stunning performance of him.

