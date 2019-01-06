Khesari Lal Yadav is a Bhojpuri superstar who is well-known for his excellent performances. One of the most bankable actors of the regional film industry, Khesari Lal Yadav has given superb performances in all genres of movies, be it comedy, romance or action and this is one of the reasons is admired largely.

Khesari Lal Yadav hogs headlines every now and then for his amazing movie which are a super-hit at the box-office. The dashing actor shot to fame with his successful movie Saajan Chale Sasural and since then he has never looked back.

Having multiple awards under his name, Khesari Lal Yadav is continuing to shine at the box-office too. One of his most loved movies, Damru starring Yashika Kapoor opposite Khesari has gone viral on YouTube. The video of the movie has managed to cross more than 29 million views now.

Directed by Rajnish Mishra and bankrolled by Pradeep K. Sharma, the movie also features Awadhesh Mishra, Padam Singh, Anand Mohan, Devendra Singh, and Kiran Yadav. On that note, here’s the video, take a look!

