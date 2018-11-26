Bhojpuri sensation Khesari Lal Yadav recently uploaded a small teaser of his upcoming Bhojpuri action movie – Dabangg Sarkar along with the co-stars Akansha Awshthi and Kajal Raghwani. In just a few hours, the post garnered over 20.000 views on Instagram, which proves that the actor is his fan's favourite. The movie will hit the silver screens on 30th November.

The film –Dabang Sarkar is a Bhojpuri action drama movie directed by Yogesh Raj Mishra and the produced by Rahul Vohra and Deepak Kumar

According to the trailer, it seems that the actor is depicting the role of a police officer. Seeing the response, it looks like his fans are eagerly waiting for the movie, which will hit the screens on 30th November. The official trailer of the movie has garnered over 3 million views on the video-sharing platform Youtube in just a small span of time.

The film –Dabang Sarkar is a Bhojpuri action drama movie directed by Yogesh Raj Mishra and produced by Rahul Vohra and Deepak Kumar. Meanwhile, Akansha Awshthi is the co-actor of Khesari along with Kajal Raghwani in a special appearance. Khesari commenced his acting career in 2011 in Sajan Chale Sasural in which, he enacted the lead role of Sajan. Over the span of 8 years, the actor has done over 80 Bhojpuri films which prove him to be the master of all jacks. The actor was also awarded by the renowned Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award and UP Ratan award in 2017.

