Bhojpuri song Chala Na Railgadiya by Khesari Lal Yadav: One of the most sensational actors and phenomenal singers in the Bhojpuri movie industry, Khesari Lal Yadav is known for her amazing acting in Bhojpuri movies as well as his amazing songs which not only go viral on social media in no time but also garner millions of views as well as likes on video-streaming platform YouTube.

His songs, albums, dance videos are loved by all his millions of fans across the nation and Khesari Lal Yadav is also one of the most celebrated actors in the Bhojpuri film industry with a crazy fan base on social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. His song Chala Na Railgadiya Se which has been featured on him has gone viral on the Internet.

The 2019 Bolbam sing Chala Na Railgadiya Se has been sung by Khesari Lal Yadav himself and even the video features him. The lyrics of the song have been given by Azad Singh and Shyam Dehati and the music video has been directed by Kishor Kumar.

The song has garnered more than 1 million views on video-streaming platform YouTube and has been trending on YouTube. Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most sensational singers and actors in the Bhojpuri movie industry.

He has worked in superhit movies like Sajan Chale Sasural (his debut movie), Pyar Kawno Khel Na Ha, Ae Balma Biharwala, Teri Kasam, Hawa Mein Udta Jaye Mera Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka,Devra Par Manva Dole, Khesari Ke Prem Rog, Hero No.1, Khiladi, among others.

The power star of the Bhojpuri film industry has worked with all the bombshells and hotties from the Bhojpuri movie industry such as Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, Kajal Raghwani, Anjana Singh, Poonam Dubey, Aamrapali Dubey, and many others.

