Bhojpuri singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav’s latest song Fail Hoyi Heart has garnered more than a million views on the video-sharing platform YouTube in a span of just a few hours. Crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav and lyrics have been penned by Ajit Halchal. The song Fail Hoyi Heart is produced by Manoj Mishra and is bankrolled under the music label Aadishakti films.

Khesari Lal Yadav made his acting debut in 2011 with Sajan Chale Sasural, where he portrayed the lead role of Sajan opposite Neha Shree. Though, he got his breakthrough from his Bhojpuri film Maal Bhetai Mela Me. Since then Khesari Lal Yadav has never looked back and has featured in more than 80 Bhojpuri films opposite all the superstars of the industry. Check out his latest track here:

Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav is currently riding high on the success of his blockbuster hit Naagdev opposite Bhojpuri beauty Kajal Raghwani and Awdhesh Mishra. The movie Naagdev has been helmed by Dev Pandey and produced by Neelabh Tiwari, Ramkaran Gaud, and Ramesh Singh. The music has been given by Madhukar Anand. Check out Naagdev trailer here:

On the professional front, Khesari Lal Yadav is currently filming for his upcoming flick Dabangg Sarkar opposite his rumored girlfriend Kajal Raghwani. Recently, Khesari Lal Yadav was honored with Best Actor Award for his movie Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna.

