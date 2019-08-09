Khesari Lal Yadav's Bhojpuri song Sang Hi Jal Chadhayenge Thik Hai: The song has already crossed 1 million views on youtube. The song has been crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav himself, the lyrics have been penned by Pyarelal Kavi Ji, Azad Singh, & Shyaam Dehati and music has been given by Ashish Verma.

Khesari Lal Yadav’s Bhojpuri song Sang Hi Jal Chadhayenge Thik Hai: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has released his new single Sang Hi Jal Chadhayenge Thik Hai yesterday. Crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav, penned by Pyarelal Kavi Ji, Azad Singh, & Shyaam Dehati and music has been given by Ashish Verma. The song in a span of just a day has crossed 1 million views on youtube and the count seems unstoppable.

The versatile star, Khesari Lal Yadav, is a playback singer, an actor, and a television host who keeps his fans entertained with his charismatic personality. The Bhojpuri actor started his career back in 2012 with Saajan Chale Sasural and since then has never looked back. In a span of just seven years, the actor has worked in more than 25 films because of which he is now an internet sensation with more than 300k followers on Instagram.

Khesari Lal Yadav took to his Instagram handle last night and shared a screenshot from his song Sang Hi Jal Chadhayenge trending on twitter. He thanked his fans and family for making his latest song go viral on Youtube. He wrote- Trending On YouTube, आप सभी को बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद, ऐसे ही अपना प्यार दुलार बनाये रखें ।

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav is currently basking in the success of his last film Coolie No 1 with Kajal Raghwani. The movie is a box office hit and has minted crores of money at the BO. He will start shooting for next two films with the diva in a bit. His upcoming films are- Teri Meharbaniyan and Hera Pheri.

Khesari Lala Yadav has been keeping himself busy these days. Some of his movies are- Jaan Tere Naam, Nagin, Sapot, Doodh Ka Karz, Sansaar, Chhapra Express, Betaab, Pratigya 2, Hogi Pyaar ki Jeet, Hum Hai Hindustani, Sangarsh, Balam Ji I love you, Naagdev, Dabang Sarkar and many more.

