Bhojpuri singer, actor, and model Khesari Lal Yadav is a social media sensation with 158,000 followers on photo-sharing platform Instagram. Known for his action pack movies and his melodious voice took the internet by storm with his latest song Tujhe Bewafa Kahun. Crooned by Bhojpuri singing sensation Khesari Lal Yadav, lyrics have been penned by Azad Singh and the music has been given by Ashish Verma. The song Tujhe Bewafa Kahun in a span of just a day has garnered more than 1 million views on video sharing platform YouTube.

Khesari Lal Yadav started his career back in 2011 with Sajan Chale Sasural opposite Smriti Sinha and Neha Shree, in the movie he portrayed the role of Sajan, However, his breakthrough came from his Bhojpuri film Maal Bhetai Mela Me. Since then Bhojpuri power star became a rising film star and has featured in more than 50 Bhojpuri movies opposite all the big superstars of the industry. Take a look at the song here:

On the work front, Khesari Lal Yadav is currently shooting for his movie Dabangg Sarkar and Teri Meharbaniyan with Bhojpuri diva Kajal Raghwani and Akansha Awasthi. He has also been honored with many awards among which he received Bhojpuri cine Awards 2018 as best actor for his blockbuster movie Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna.

