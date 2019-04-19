Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav's Love Kala Sab Hoi has set the Internet on fire. Well, the superhit rack which was released on April 17 has already garnered over 1,505,771 views on YouTube.

Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav who began his acting career with Sajan Chale Sasural in 2011, is one of the most famous and loved celebs of the regional film industry. The versatile actor is know for his amazing performance in movies like Dil Le Gayi Odhaniya Wali, Hawa Mein Udta Jaye Mera Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Chhapra Express, Khoon Bhari Maang, Haseena Maan Jayegi, Khesari Ke Prem Rog, Hero No.1, Sajan Chale Sasural 2, Dabang Aashiq, Khiladi, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Muqaddar, Damru, Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Balam Ji Love You, Dabang Sarkar.

Khesari Lal Yadav’s latest song Love Kala Sab Hoi sung by the actor turned singer himself and Priyanka Singh has set the Internet on fire. The song which was released April 17, has already garnered over 1,512,302 views on YouTube. Made under the banners of Twenty Six Works, Bhojpuri song Love Kala Sab Hoi is bankrolled by Sonu Kumar Pandey. If you missed watching Bhojpuri superstar who barely missed an opportunity of entertaining his fans with an amazing dance performance in song, take a look at the Love Kala Sab Hoi song video here:

Currently, Khesari Lal is busy shooting for his upcoming movie Coolie No. 1 starring Kajal Raghwani as the female protagonist. Helmed by Lal Babu Pandit, Coolie No. 1 is bankrolled by Surendra Prasad. Well, the action romance drama stars Bhojpuri actors Pooja Ganguly, Sanjay Pandey, Dev Singh, Anoop Arora, Kiran Yadav, CP Bhatt, Mahesh Acharya and Manoj Singh in the supporting role. The movie is likely to hit the theatres in 2019. Besides Coolie No. 1, Khesari Lal Yadav will feature in Herapheri and Teri Meharbaniyan along with Kajal Raghwani.

Bhojpuri singer Priaynka Singh who has chartbuster songs like Pagal Banaibu Kare Patar Ki, Daal De Kewadi Mein Killi, Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya, Didi Ka Devar Aankh Maare, Tohre Kaaranwa, Panchayat Bhawan Janeman, Ghume Ghume Raja, E Awaara Ke Kismat and Bhar Jata Dhodi under her belt, is quite famous for her melodious voice.

On the other hand, Kajal Raghwani is busy shooting with Pawan Singh and Anjana Singh for Maine Unko Sajan Chun Liya. Helmed by Devendra Tiwari, Maine Unhe Sajan Chun Liya is bankrolled by S.P. Chaudhary, Buchi Singh, Ajay Kumar Chaudhary under the banners of Amber Khushi Film Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

