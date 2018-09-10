After making their fans go crazy with the poster of their upcoming picture 'Balam Ji Love You', Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani recently came up with something that was a bigger surprise for their fans. Most of us have seen sharing the actors sharing the screen space in different films, but for the first time, they were seen together showcasing their dance skills during a stage performance.

The video was uploaded on September 8, 2018, and in just a couple of days, the video has garnered over 207,761 views. The energy that both the actors are transferring to their fans through screens is ineffable. Let us just first look at the video:

Isn’t the Khesari and Kajal’s performance just amazing? Every time you watch it, you feel like watching it once again. Meanwhile, the actors are busy promoting their upcoming film ‘Balam Ji Love You’, which is expected to hit the box office on October 19. A couple of days ago, the makers of the film dropped the first motion poster of the film that left the fans awestruck.

