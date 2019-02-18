Khesari Lal Yadav is one of the most popular Bhojpuri actors who enjoys a massive fan following on social media too. The superstar is multitalented and sings really well. One of the superhit tracks crooned by Khesari Lal Yadav is Thik Hai which has taken the internet by a storm. The official video on YouTube has already crossed 46 million views and people are showering it with praises and comments.

Khesari Lal Yadav is a big name in Bhojpuri film industry and has given many splendid performances too. Being an actor and singer, Khesari Lal Yadav has won a million hearts and is continuing to do so. A complete performer, Khesari recently released a song of him, which is crooned by him and it has gone crazily viral on the internet. From the album Premika Mil Gail, the song Thik Hai is touching limestones on Youtube and now it has crossed 46 million views on the video-sharing app. The music is given by Ashish Verma and is penned by Azad Singh and Pyarelal “Kaviji”.

The song is breaking the internet and it is getting hugely loved by fans. People have even launched its ringtone, caller-tune and memes, making it even more famous. Even the Tik Tok stars are making videos with Khesari Lal Yadav’s song Thik Hai and it is being widely loved by people.

Well, on the same note, here’s the full audio of the song!

This is not the first time Khesari Lal Yadav has been topping headlines for his superhit music. Many of his songs have broken records and gone viral on the internet. Some of his super hit movies which are still watched by fans are Dulhan Ganga Paar Ke, Mai Sehra Bandh Ke Aaunga, Mehandi Laga Ke Rakhna, Kasam Paida Karne Wale Ki, Sangharsh, Balam Ji Love You, Naagdev and Dabang Sarkar.

