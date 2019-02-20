Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav has once again teetered on YouTube. Kesari Lal Yadav's Dabang Sarkar is being watched again and again and is gaining the admiration of his huge fan base. He will be next seen in Teri Meherbaniyan and Herapheri opposite Kajal Raghwani.

The Bhojpuri film Dabang Sarkar starring Khesari Lal Yadav and Akanksha Awasthi is trending on YouTube. The film has garnered more than 18 million views so far. Khesari Lal Yadav’s film Dabang Sarkar was released on February 5. In just a few days, the film has taken the internet by storm. Chemistry of Khesari and Akanksha has always been wonderful in Bhojpuri Cinema and yet another time glued the audience to their seats and made their jaw drop with their sizzling performance.

Khesari Lal Yadav, the action star of Bhojpuri Cinema, and his films have tremendous action in them. In the past, Khesari Lal Yadav’s Bhojpuri film Sangharsh was broke all the records and was also well-liked by the audience. In this Bhojpuri film, Kajal Raghwani was seen romancing Khesari Lal Yadav. Watch full movie online here:

Khesari Lal Yadav who is a Bhojpuri singer, actor and model made his breakthrough from his Bhojpuri album Maal Bhetai Mela Me. In 2012, because of the movie Saajan Chale Sasural, he became a prominent Bhojpuri film star. The actor was awarded Best Popular Actor at the Bhojpuri Film Awards 2016, the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Academy Award and UP Ratan award in 2017.

