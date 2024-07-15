Khloe Kardashian Brands Manish Malhotra 'Local Designer', Here's How The Internet Reacted

American reality TV personalities Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian caught everyone’s attention at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding in Mumbai. They wore exquisite attire crafted by celebrated Indian fashion designer Manish Malhotra, sharing numerous photos and videos across their social media platforms.

Khloe Kardashian provided a peek into the extravagant wedding celebrations via a sequence of Snapchat stories. In one of her stories, she mentioned, “Our stylist collaborated with globally acclaimed designer Manish Malhotra to design our stunning dresses for this trip! Let’s take a closer look at the details…”

She says, “You guys, how beautiful are like my clothes that I’ve been wearing are all so beautiful designed by a local designer. I will get you his name, but everything. Look at the details. I mean everything is so spectacular.”

“I love this pop-pink number. Just the vibrancy, the detail, the intricacy of it. It’s to die for,” Khloe adds.

READ MORE: Fashion Decoded: The Story Behind Kate and Pippa’s Wimbledon Dresses

The American reality TV star expresses, “Okay well! How do you take all this stuff off when you don’t have help? I didn’t think that through. Is this not insane?”

“This is a Lorraine. Well, all of my jewellery is Lorraine Schwartz. It’s all borrowed. A girl doesn’t own this stuff, but a diamond-like in the middle of my head,” she further says.

Here’s how the online community reacted

“Did you all know Khloe Kardashian called Manish Malhotra ‘my local designer’? It must have been highlighted to her team, and then she changed it to ‘world-renowned’,” said an individual.

Another said, “Khloe Kardashian is saying her lehenga for the Ambani wedding is made by a ‘local designer’ like ma’am, and it is taking me out.”

“Khloe calling Manish ‘a local designer’ shows how little idea they have of India and how least bothered they are. The same reason why these people don’t deserve even an ounce of hype they’re getting just because they’re attending the wedding,” commented a third.

A fourth posted, “Did Khloe Kardashian just call Manish Malhotra a local designer?!” rephrase without changing context and do not change quotations at all

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Attend Krishna Das Kirtan in London