Khloe Kardashian, the sister of Kim Kardashian has officially broken up with Tristan Thompson. The American star has finally ended her relationship with the basketball player Tristan after he allegedly cheated on her with Kylie Jenner’s best pal. Reportedly the sportsman hooked up with Jordyn Woods behind his beau’s back. Sourced revealed that although Tristan flew down to Los Angeles to spend his valentines day with Khloe and her daughter on Sunday night he was spotted snuggling up with Jordyn at a house party and the duo was all over each other.

The two of them were spotted making out at the party. as soon as Khloe found out about the incident, she called it off with the NBA player as she and her family were extremely furious with him and they said that they were blindsided. Although the duo had split but reportedly they will focus on co-parenting.

A source stated that Khloe was more disappointed that someone so close to their family would betray her. She couldn’t believe it as for Kylie, the reality star is torn apart by the news of her best friend and her sister’s boyfriend’s making out rumours. Kylie is still coming to terms with everything that has happened. She has been in denial for days now.

