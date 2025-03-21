Khloe Kardashian Reveals How An Ex-Boyfriend Of Hers Peed In Her Bed Twice: We Don’t Need Pee Boys

Khloé shared a surprising dating experience where an ex-boyfriend wet the bed twice while sleeping over at her house. "He never addressed it, and we never talked about it," she recalled.

Khloé Kardashian has remained celibate for several years, and she’s completely comfortable with her decision.

During the March 20 episode of The Kardashians, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton jokingly suggested to Kim Kardashian and their friends that they should help Khloé find a romantic partner.

When Khloe Dated ‘A Pee Boy’

“I was like, ‘Maybe this didn’t happen,’ because we didn’t discuss it.” However, after the same incident occurred again, she confided in Kim, calling the man “a pee boy.” She concluded with a laugh, “We don’t need pee boys.”

Khloé Kardashian: I haven’t had sex

In a candid confessional, the Good American founder, 40, admitted she has not been intimate in a long time. “We’re going back to square one—born again,” she joked, making light of the situation.

Khloé found it amusing that Chris was so invested in her love life. “You are obsessed with knowing that I haven’t had sex,” she quipped.

She emphasized that she’s not lacking opportunities, stating, “I can get someone to have sex with me. I just don’t want to right now.”

Khloé Kardashian’s Last Public Relationship with Tristan Thompson

Khloé’s most recent public relationship was with NBA player Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children, True and Tatum. The couple had a turbulent relationship from 2016 to 2021, marked by multiple cheating scandals on Tristan’s part.

The final straw came in 2021, when it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still dating Khloé.

Is Khloé Avoiding Dating Due to Past Trauma?

Despite her family’s encouragement to move on, Khloé remains uninterested in dating.

A source told Life & Style on January 2 that Khloé insists she’s happy as she is and believes she will find someone naturally when the time is right.

However, the insider also noted that her reluctance to date might stem from emotional trauma caused by Tristan’s repeated betrayals. “She’s shutting herself off from finding anyone new out of fear she’ll get hurt again,” the source revealed.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, 44, believes her sister deserves happiness. The insider shared that Kim wants Khloé to recognize her worth and not settle for being alone.

Khloé and Kim Get Hit On by the Same Men

Being single hasn’t been completely uneventful for Khloé. During the February 12 episode of her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, she revealed that she and Kim often receive direct messages from the same men.

“If Kim gets a DM, we’ll check if I got the same one—and usually, we do,” she said, laughing.

She clarified that she has never dated someone she met through social media. Instead, her past relationships have developed organically through mutual friends.