Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 21, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Khloe Kardashian Reveals How An Ex-Boyfriend Of Hers Peed In Her Bed Twice: We Don’t Need Pee Boys

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How An Ex-Boyfriend Of Hers Peed In Her Bed Twice: We Don’t Need Pee Boys

Khloé shared a surprising dating experience where an ex-boyfriend wet the bed twice while sleeping over at her house. "He never addressed it, and we never talked about it," she recalled.

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How An Ex-Boyfriend Of Hers Peed In Her Bed Twice: We Don’t Need Pee Boys

Khloe Kardashian


Khloé Kardashian has remained celibate for several years, and she’s completely comfortable with her decision.

During the March 20 episode of The Kardashians, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton jokingly suggested to Kim Kardashian and their friends that they should help Khloé find a romantic partner.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

When Khloe Dated ‘A Pee Boy’

Khloé shared a surprising dating experience where an ex-boyfriend wet the bed twice while sleeping over at her house. “He never addressed it, and we never talked about it,” she recalled.

“I was like, ‘Maybe this didn’t happen,’ because we didn’t discuss it.” However, after the same incident occurred again, she confided in Kim, calling the man “a pee boy.” She concluded with a laugh, “We don’t need pee boys.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Khloé Kardashian: I haven’t had sex

In a candid confessional, the Good American founder, 40, admitted she has not been intimate in a long time. “We’re going back to square one—born again,” she joked, making light of the situation.

Khloé found it amusing that Chris was so invested in her love life. “You are obsessed with knowing that I haven’t had sex,” she quipped.

She emphasized that she’s not lacking opportunities, stating, “I can get someone to have sex with me. I just don’t want to right now.”

Khloé Kardashian’s Last Public Relationship with Tristan Thompson

Khloé’s most recent public relationship was with NBA player Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares two children, True and Tatum. The couple had a turbulent relationship from 2016 to 2021, marked by multiple cheating scandals on Tristan’s part.

The final straw came in 2021, when it was revealed that Tristan had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while still dating Khloé.

Is Khloé Avoiding Dating Due to Past Trauma?

Despite her family’s encouragement to move on, Khloé remains uninterested in dating.

A source told Life & Style on January 2 that Khloé insists she’s happy as she is and believes she will find someone naturally when the time is right.

However, the insider also noted that her reluctance to date might stem from emotional trauma caused by Tristan’s repeated betrayals. “She’s shutting herself off from finding anyone new out of fear she’ll get hurt again,” the source revealed.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian, 44, believes her sister deserves happiness. The insider shared that Kim wants Khloé to recognize her worth and not settle for being alone.

Khloé and Kim Get Hit On by the Same Men

Being single hasn’t been completely uneventful for Khloé. During the February 12 episode of her “Khloé in Wonder Land” podcast, she revealed that she and Kim often receive direct messages from the same men.

“If Kim gets a DM, we’ll check if I got the same one—and usually, we do,” she said, laughing.

She clarified that she has never dated someone she met through social media. Instead, her past relationships have developed organically through mutual friends.

ALSO READ: Why Is Brad Pitt Listed In The Credits For Hit Netflix Mini-Series Adolescence? Know About The Unexpected Connection

Filed under

Khloe Kardashian latest hollywood news

newsx

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Out: Check Scores, Qualifying Marks, And Next Steps
newsx

Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Update For More Galaxy Devices – Check If Your Model...
Kiara Advani

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating...
Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian Reveals How An Ex-Boyfriend Of Hers Peed In Her Bed Twice: We Don’t...
newsx

Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Breaks Advance Booking Records, Sells 96K Tickets/Hour, Surpasses ‘Leo’
Venezuelans being taken a

Venezuelan Asylum Seekers Deported Over Tattoos Linked To Tren de Aragua- Deets Inside!
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Out: Check Scores, Qualifying Marks, And Next Steps

AIBE 19 Result 2024 Out: Check Scores, Qualifying Marks, And Next Steps

Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Update For More Galaxy Devices – Check If Your Model Is Eligible!

Samsung Confirms One UI 7 Update For More Galaxy Devices – Check If Your Model...

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone?

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating...

Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Breaks Advance Booking Records, Sells 96K Tickets/Hour, Surpasses ‘Leo’

Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Breaks Advance Booking Records, Sells 96K Tickets/Hour, Surpasses ‘Leo’

Venezuelan Asylum Seekers Deported Over Tattoos Linked To Tren de Aragua- Deets Inside!

Venezuelan Asylum Seekers Deported Over Tattoos Linked To Tren de Aragua- Deets Inside!

Entertainment

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating Alia Bhatt And Deepika Padukone?

With ₹15 Crore Salary For Toxic, Is Kiara Advani The Highest Paid Indian Actress Beating

Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Breaks Advance Booking Records, Sells 96K Tickets/Hour, Surpasses ‘Leo’

Mohanlal’s ‘L2: Empuraan’ Breaks Advance Booking Records, Sells 96K Tickets/Hour, Surpasses ‘Leo’

Retro: Suriya’s ‘Kanima’ Song Creates Buzz With High-Energy Dance Track

Retro: Suriya’s ‘Kanima’ Song Creates Buzz With High-Energy Dance Track

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss 13 Participant

Who is Mahira Sharma? Mohammed Siraj Breaks Silence On Dating Rumours With This Bigg Boss

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Will Gene Hackman’s Three Adult Children Not Inherit Late Actor’s $80 Million Fortune?

Lifestyle

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Career Horoscope for March 21, 2025: Align Your Goals for Success

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Summer Survival Tips: How To Stay Hydrated In Extreme Heat?

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International Day Of Happiness

Happiness Is A choice-Here Are The 10 Habits To Lead A Happy Life | International

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Hyderabad’s Daawat-e-Ramzan 2025: Whats Special And Where?

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival