My baby shower was unbelievable, magical, everything I could have dreamed of and more!!!" We felt so much LOVE from everyone and it is a day I know Tristan and I will never forget. I'm still dreaming, the reality-star was quoted saying after lauding her grand baby bash at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles. The 33-year-old Khloe Kardashian gave birth to a baby girl on Thursday morning in Cleveland.

The 33-year-old Khloe Kardashian gives birth to a baby girl. As per the sources close to the Kardashians reported that the reality star delivered the baby early on Thursday morning around 4 AM at a hospital outside Cleveland. The little bundle of joy is not named yet but the mother of Tristan Thompson’s child was accompanied by Kim, Kourtney and Khloe’s best friend Malika by her side. The 27-year-old Canadian professional basketball player for the Cleveland Cavaliers was also there.

Despite keeping her pregnancy low-key throughout the first six months, the actress wrote, “I am so thankful, excited, nervous, eager, overjoyed and scared all in one! But it’s the best bundle of feelings I’ve ever felt in my life!” The reality show star gave her first official appearance with a baby bump on her mother Kris Jenner’s Christmas Eve bash. She celebrated her birthday at the Hotel Bel Air in Los Angeles with her family and close friends. She was noted saying, “My baby shower was unbelievable, magical, everything I could have dreamed of and more!!!” We felt so much LOVE from everyone and it is a day I know Tristan and I will never forget. I’m still dreaming.”

ALSO READ: Veere Di Wedding: Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to groove on Badshah’s song

Mother of the famous Kardashians-Jenner sisters Kris Jenner confirms the news on her Instagram account on Thursday and wrote, “BLESSED.” It is a joyous atmosphere in the family as Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner gave birth to 9-week-old Stormi and 3-month-old Chicago.

ALSO READ: October movie review: An intense depiction of human emotions

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App