Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

His wife, 'Mohabbatein' actress Preeti Jhangiani, has arrived at the hospital to support him during this difficult time.

Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

Parvin Dabas, a well-known actor in the Bollywood film industry and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at Holy Family Hospital in Bandra following a car accident early Saturday morning.

The Pro Panja League has released an official statement regarding the incident. “Dear Members of the Media, we regret to inform that Parvin Dabas, Bollywood actor and co-founder of the Pro Panja League, has been hospitalized and is in the ICU at Holy Family Hospital Bandra following an unfortunate car accident in the early hours of Saturday morning.”

“Details of the incident are still emerging, but we can confirm that Mr Dabas is currently receiving medical attention. Our thoughts are with Parvin and his family during this challenging time. The Pro Panja League management is closely monitoring the situation and will provide updates as appropriate. We kindly request privacy for Mr. Dabas and his loved ones. We wish Parvin a swift and complete recovery,” the statement further read.

Reports indicate that Dabas is undergoing various tests as doctors work to provide the necessary treatment.

His wife, ‘Mohabbatein’ actress Preeti Jhangiani, has arrived at the hospital to support him during this difficult time.

Dabas is known for his performances in numerous Bollywood films, including the critically acclaimed comedy ‘Khosla Ka Ghosla!’, as well as ‘My Name is Khan’ and ‘Ragini MMS 2’.
His latest project is the popular web series ‘Made in Heaven’. Parvin and Preeti, who married in 2008, share two children.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

