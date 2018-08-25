As the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2018 rings in closer, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor decided to give a shout out to his younger sisters Khushi and Anshula Kapoor. Sharing a photo of the duo on his Instagram profile, Arjun called them the real showstoppers and asked Janhvi along with Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan Kapoor to move aside.

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Namaste England along with Parineeti Chopra is already in the mood to ring in the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. A day before the celebration kicks in, Arjun shared a photo of Khushi and Anshula Kapoor on his official Instagram handle and tagged them as the real showstoppers. Tagging Sonam, Rhea, Harshvardhan, Mohit Marwah, Shanaya along with Janhvi, Arjun claimed that their family has 2 new fashion rebels in the town.

Arjun gave an interesting twist to the post with quirky hashtags like ‘Kapoors got speed and swag’ and added that he is jealous and proud of quick double change. The post followed right after Janhvi made her runway debut a day before and flaunted a pink and blue Nachiket Barve ensemble. Workwise, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in upcoming films like Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and India’s Most Wanted.

