Khushi Kapoor has once again taken the internet by a storm with her sizzling photos. Donning a yellow lehenga with a hint of shimmer, Khushi Kapoor is looking absolutely stunning. The 18-year-old has become a social media sensation with her astonishing Instagram photos. This time too, she has left fans awestruck as she styled in glam for a wedding in Jaipur.

Late Bollywood icon Sridevi’s beautiful young daughter Khushi Kapoor has become a social media sensation. Although, there is no news of the diva to enter Bollywood until now she was caught in an interview saying that she really wants to start a career in acting. Well, if that is to be believed, Khushi Kapoor will very soon get her ticket to Bollywood as she is a complete it girl. The diva never misses a chance to make a style statement or sway fans with her superb fashion sense.

Time and again Khushi Kapoor has proved that she is following the path of her elder sister Janhvi Kapoor, who has already made her debut in Bollywood. Recently, the diva left everyone in awe when she styled for a wedding in Rajasthan. Donning a gorgeous yellow lehenga, Khushi Kapoor looked stunning. The photos of her from different wedding function are revolving on the internet. Two of these photos prove that she is an absolute stunner. In one of the looks, she can be seen donning a rose lehenga and raising temperatures with hotness. Take a look at both of the looks!

The 18-year-old is a pro in posing and all these photos are proof. Recently, she was interviewed by Vogue along with her sister Janhvi Kapoor where she revealed that she has already started prepping up for her debut in Bollywood and also earned a scholarship at New York Film Academy when she rocked her auditions.

