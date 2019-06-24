Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor photos: Sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted at the airport looking so adorable as sister Khushi accompanied Jhanvi to her shoot in Chandigarh.

Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor photos: Siblings Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are one of the best pair of sisters in Bollywood and the fans are so crazy about their special relationship. The star Millennials have always impressed us with their fashion sense and this time again, the sister duo has made the headlines again after they were spotted at the airport looking so cute as they walked hand in hand.

Janhvi Kapoor was spotted in a simple white Chikankari Kurti and Palazzo and she completed the look by with a shiny white Nagre. On the other hand younger sister Khushi Kapoor looked lovely in a Purple sweatshirt and black pyjamas. Her Black Tote Bag complimented her look as she looked all ready to take on the world.

Both the sisters are known to borrow dresses from each other. The purple sweatshirt which Janhvi is seen donning in the picture is taken from Janhvi’s wardrobe. Earlier Khushi Kapoor wore a floral pink dress on Sonam Kapoor’s birthday bash, which she had borrowed from her sister’s closet.

The fans of the Kapoor sisters shared the picture on social media and they claim that Khushi was accompanying sister Janhvi o a shoot location in Chandigarh. How sweet is their relationship!

Janhvi is currently shooting for her upcoming movie, RoohiAfza, in which she will be seen opposite Rajkumar Rao.

The horror comedy is being directed by Hardik Mehta and Dinesh Vijan. Actor Varun Sharma will also star in the movie. According to reports, Janhvi will be seen playing a double role and both her character Roohi and Afsana will be contrasting personalities. The Newton actor, Rajkumar Rao will be seen in the role of a small town goon whose plan goes haywire when he has supernatural encounters.

Rohi-Afza will witness a fresh pair and will hit the theatres on March 20, 2020.

